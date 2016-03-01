Assassin Creed Origins Black Beta

Discover ancient Egypt at
the Assassin’s Creed Origins Black Beta
DATE AND TIME:
6pm, Thursday 21st of September
LOCATION:
Sydney CBD
Take a journey back in time, to an era before the Brotherhood was formed. Sail down the Nile, discover the secret of the pyramids and fight your way through deadly enemies as Bayek, a member of the Medjay people and the Protector of Egypt.
To celebrate this dive into the origins of the Assassin’s Brotherhood, IGN have partnered with Ubisoft to offer Australian entrants 150 double passes to the Assassin’s Creed Origins Black Beta. For New Zealand entrants, one skilled disciple will win return flights for themselves and a friend from Auckland to Sydney to also attend the Assassin’s Creed Origins Black Beta.
All you have to do is tell us in 25 words or less, what is your favourite Assassin’s Creed setting and why?
AU Winners Double pass to Assassin’s Creed Origins Black Beta
NZ Winner Return flights for two (2) from Auckland to Sydney. Entrance to the Assassin’s Creed Event.
