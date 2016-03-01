Atomic Blonde First Look

Join us for a screening of
Atomic Blonde
DATE AND TIME:
Wednesday 19th July (Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth)
Monday 24th July (Sydney)
LOCATION:
Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth
Atomic Blonde is a hotly anticipated action-thriller featuring Charlize Theron at the height of her powers as a top level spy for MI6, who is dispatched to Berlin to take down a murderous espionage ring. Stylish, sexy and peppered with show-stopping fights, Atomic Blonde promises to be a can’t-miss-experience.
IGN has a stack of double passes for the film to give away in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth – just fill out the form below for your chance to win one!
PLEASE NOTE: Winners will be notified by email on Monday 17th July.