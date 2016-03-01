Jigsaw Giveaway Competition

Has Jigsaw returned? Win a double pass to see the new film and more!

Congratulations, you are still alive. Most people are so ungrateful to be alive, but not you, not any more… I want to play a game…

To celebrate the release of ‘Jigsaw’, StudioCanal and IGN are giving away an exclusive San Diego Comic Con poster signed by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell, plus double passes to see ‘Jigsaw’ any time from November 2 at participating cinemas, posters of the film, and copies of ‘Saw’ on DVD.

To enter, all you have to do is tell us in 25 words or less:

What is your favourite movie in the ‘Saw’ franchise and why?

ENTER NOW × [[[["field2","contains"]],[[""]],"and"]] 1 Step 1 First name Last name Email Please make sure the spelling is correct State pick one! Please select the state you are located in NSW QLD SA VIC WA ACT NT TAS What is your favourite movie in the ‘Saw’ franchise and why? Tell us in 25 words or less 0 / Yes, sign me up to receive emails from IGN By clicking SUBMIT, you agree to be bound by the Terms and﻿ Conditions﻿ ﻿and Privacy Policy. SUBMIT Previous Next

The prizes for the competition are:

1 x Major Prize:

1 x Exclusive San Diego Comic Con Jigsaw Poster signed by Tobin Bell

1 x ‘Jigsaw’ Double Pass

1 x ‘Saw’ DVD

10 x Runners-Up: