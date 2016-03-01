South Park: Fractured But Whole Competition

Alright New Kid, enter our comp already!
The world is in peril again New Kid, and unfortunately you are the only one who can help. Talk about poor decisions and bad luck. Seeing as there is no one better to choose, we’ll let you join Coon and Friends to help us become the greatest superheroes the world has ever seen.
To celebrate the release of South Park: The Fractured But Whole, IGN and Ubisoft are giving you the chance to win a whole butt load of prizes, including a life-sized statue of the Coon himself.
All you have to do is tell us, in 25 words or less:
What useless super power would you like to have and what would be your super hero identity?
The prizes for the competition are:
1st Major Prize: (1 available)
- Life Size The Coon Figurine + South Park: The Fractured But Whole Collector’s Edition
Weight: 67.5kgs
Length: 130cm
Width: 100cm
Height: 120cm
2 x Secondary Prizes:
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Collector’s Edition
5 x Runner Up Prizes:
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Standard Edition, Game Steelbook, (Coon + Mysterion) Pin + Coon Pin + Lanyard